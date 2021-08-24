April's our Miss Blackpool in GB teen pageant

April Fletcher is Miss Blackpool in the forthcoming Miss Teen GB pageant

The 16 year old has been chosen to represent her home town in the Miss Teen Great Britain competition, which is being staged at the resort’s Globe Theatre on Saturday, October 24.

April, who will join a performing arts course at Blackpool Sixth Form College next month, impressed competition organisers with her photos to fly through two rounds, ahead of local hopefuls.

Thousands of teenage girls enter the pageant from all across the country every year.

At the final, April will take part in two cat walks and will also be interviewed by the judges.

However, the teen says she will not be nervous.

April, of St Leonards Road, Blackpool, said: “I’m looking forward to it - and it’s an honour to represent Blackpool.

“As Miss Teen Blackpool I’m going to be involved in promotional events and fundraisers for various causes so it’s a positive thing.”

April’s sponsor for the pageant is the Stitch in Time bridal shop on Central Drive in Blackpool - which is owned by her mum, Rebecca.

Rebecca, 47, said: “I think these events are great, they really help to build confidence, they help support good causes and they bring along some glamour.

“After last year, when everything was shut down because of Covid, its return is very welcome.”

April is a keen dancer who has also appeared in small roles on children’s TV, in programmes such as The Worst Witch and the Four O’Clock Club.

A possible career on stage or in front of the cameras may beckon but the former St George’s School pupil said: “That would be nice but I’m not sure what I’ll do yet.”

The popular Miss Teen pageant is a regular event at Blackpool’s Globe Theatre.

There are in fact three separate events - Little Miss Teen Great Britain, Miss Junior Teen Great Britain and Miss Teen Great Britain.

Despite the name, the organisers say they are not beauty contests but a platform to celebrate teenagers, their achievements and their goals.

Winners of each title get a cash prize (£1,000 for Miss Teen Great Britian) beauty products and a chance to help charities.