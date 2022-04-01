April Fools! Here are six of the best pranks doing the rounds today - did you get caught out?

Here are six of the best – did you get fooled by any?

Edible Theme Park ride

Award-winning theme park, Fantasy Island, owned by leading UK entertainment company, Mellors Group, has today launched the world’s first edible ride.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 'Cuthbert the Caterpillar' ride is now covered in deliciously, gooey chocolate, just like it's famous friend Colin.

Guests visiting the park today will be the first to experience the swinging adventure of Cuthbert the Caterpillar, whilst also taking a bite, or two.

Left-handed hot dog

Preston’s famous The Hot Potato Tram didn’t just drop out of thin air – the cateres have been a Preston Superstar since 1955 and continue to give the people what they want.

The ultimate attraction - ride it and eat it!

Today they have partnered with a local bakery and produced a specific left-handed bun which is designed to assist the left-handed eating technique.

Jean Duckworth smelled a rat on their Facebook post saying: “For one day only, lol!”

A statue in Trafalgar Square … of Piers Morgan!

From The Sun newspaper: A row broke out last night over plans to erect a 10ft statue of anti-woke warrior Piers Morgan in Trafalgar Square.

Lovely! The left-handed hot dog from The Hot Potato Tram

The sculpture of the larger-than-life Sun columnist will sit on the Fourth Plinth, opposite Nelson’s Column.

Organisers said it was intended to provoke a debate on free speech.

Ryan Reynolds to swap Hollywood for goalkeeping

World-famous actor Ryan Reynolds’ and Rob McElhenney’s takeover of Wrexham AFC was officially completed in February last year.

Daily Star Sport reported today that Hollywood star Reynolds was planning to make another contribution to his club - but this time, on the pitch, after agreeing to play in goal for their FA Trophy semi-final against Stockport County on Saturday.

The actor, 45, exclusively told Daily Star Sport: "It's now April and we can't sign any more players, so I'd be a fool not to want to play.

"Sure, being in Hollywood films and playing superheroes like Deadpool is fun. But it's time for a new challenge and I'm relishing a clean sheet against Stockport County more than any Oscar I've ever wanted.”

Police on camels?

Victoria police in Australia have come up with a neat idea to reduce their carbon footprint – they’re expanding their mounted operations with camels.

“The new unit will be staffed entirely by wild rescue camels,” said East West Specialist Operations Inspector Bactrian Camelus said in a Facebook post.

“Unlike much of Australia, Victoria doesn’t currently have an issue with introduced camels, so by bringing them here and providing them with a meaningful role within the community we are doing a favour to our interstate peers.”

Balls with attitude

Lane7, a group of 11 boutique bowling alleys, has launched a range of bowling balls featuring famous faces of world leaders, including the UK’s prime minister Boris Johnson and Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon.

Dan Kelly, Operations Director, Lane7, said “Politicians are often divisive figures so we’re allowing our guests to vote in a slightly different way. If this is successful, we might even see a ballot ball one day replace the ballot box.”