Apprentice roofer lucky to be alive after falling 30ft from building in St Annes
A GoFundMe has been set up for young Miles Cartmell who is recovering on Royal Preston Hospital’s Major Trauma Ward.
The GoFundMe, set up by Jay Latham, says: “Hiya I just want to let everyone know our miles has had a very bad accident he has fallen at least 30ft through a roof in St Anne's he has broken his pelvic bone he has broken bones in his hip his nose his cheek bones and had his wrist wired up he is going to be on the mend for at least 3 or 4 months.
“I just wanted to say he is very very fortunate to have only done this and lived to tell the tale. I'm putting this post up because I wanted everyone to know what exactly happened he is currently on the major trauma ward in preston and he is getting the best care possible and the little shit said he won't let this beat him and is determined to be a Roofer because he loves it so much I will keep you all informed miles sends his love ❤️”
