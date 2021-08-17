Appeal for Lowther memories for Lytham theatre centenary history book

Bernard is a long-serving volunteer with the venue’s Friends of Lowther support group and is eager to make a planned 100-year celebration book as comprehensive as possible.

The anniversary itself actually falls next month, but Lowther officials are celebrating over several months, with many events planned over the coming months.

Lowther Gardens, in which the Pavilion is set, date back to 1872 and were gifted to the people and visitors of Lytham by Squire John Talbot Clifton of Lytham Hall, named in honour of his wife’s family and to commemorate her brother, Henry Lowther, becoming the 3rd Earl of Lonsdale earlier that year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteer Bernard Davis is compiling the centenary history book

The gardens’ first permanent entertainment venue was a bandstand in 1909 and it proved so popular, a pavilion was planned to provide a year-round sheltered venue.

That was built in 1921 and also named after the Lowther family but soon proved too small and an extension to form a cafe overlooking the gardens, plus stage house and dressing rooms, was added the following year.

In 1928, a fire which destroyed the pavilion at the end of Lytham Pier, the main local venue for theatrical performances at the time, meant Lowther Pavilion became the town’s main entertainment venue.

It thrived in the 1950s and 60s but after bleaker times and increasing problems with the building, another fire, at Ashton Pavilion theatre, St Annes, in 1977, saw Lowther become the borough’s last theatre and so Fylde Council decided to renovate the building, with work on the structure as it is now starting in 1982.

Major renovations are planned and the venue is attracting top stars as it prepares for its second century.

“It’s an absolute gem,” said Bernard, whose wife Monica is also a Friends volunteer. “It has welcomed many great names over the years and I would love to hear people’s memories and memorabilia, the further back, the better,”

Anyone who can help should email [email protected]

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.