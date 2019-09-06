Anti-social behavour reports in Cleveleys on the decline after recent spate

Despite a spate of anti-social behaviour in Thornton-Cleveleys over the last few months, reports are beginning to decrease, Lancashire Constabulary reported.

Cleveleys residents had been concerned about anti-social behaviour prior to the update, but now Lancashire Police have confirmed that reports are decreasing, suggesting an improvement in the area.

In August, youths were reported as causing problems for young families on the parks in the town during the summer holidays, and back in March yobs blocked the tram tracks in Cleveleys, causing chaos for passers-by and public transport drivers.

PCSO Kirstie Jackson from Thornton and Cleveleys neighbourhood policing team said: "Logs for general anti-social behaviour in Cleveleys have reduced dramatically in the past month or so.

"Hopefully things will continue to stay this way for the foreseeable."

Lancashire Constabulary added that any issues should always be reported to them by calling 101, completing an online report, or by calling 999 in an emergency.