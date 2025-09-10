The Upside-Down House attraction could be coming to Blackpool if plans are approved

Two novel attractions new to Blackpool are being proposed for a seafront site close to the town’s famous South Pier.

Planners at Blackpool Council have just rejected one application for two rides, a Star Rider and a Log Flume, on either side of the pier.

Now another potential crowd-puller is being proposed nearby – the Upside-Down House and Spinning House- a two-in-one attraction earmarked for land south of the pier.

Propsed Blackpool site for the Upside-Down House in Blackpool

After initial plans were lodged back in January, further planning documents have just been submitted in the last few days for the erection of Upside Down House attraction and installation of an ancillary ticket office.

A Planning, Design and Access Statement has been prepared by MPD Built Environment Consultants Ltd, on bahalf of appicants named as Upside Down House UK Limited.

The company operates multiple "Upside Down" attraction houses across the UK, with current or recent locations including Bournemouth, Brighton, Clacton-on-Sea, Liverpool ONE, Lakeside (Thurrock), and Gulliver's Kingdom.

Now Blackpool could be added to the list, if plans get the green light.

The Statement says:”The application site is to the west of the tramway, between South Pier to the north and the Sandcastle Waterworld to the south on one of the areas reclaimed from the sea as part of the wider Promenade improvement works.

"The Karting 2000 operation previously occupied the site

“The Upside-Down House is a two-storey structure which has a maximum height of approximately 7 metres, a depth of 13 metres and a width of 11 metres.

"It has been designed to appear to be upside down on its roof with a slight angle.

“The Spinning House is a single-space structure. It has a maximum height of approximately 3.7 metres, a width of 4.8 metres. It has been designed to be at a small elevation, which allows it to rotate in either direction.

"The customer however would be inside on a stationary bench.

“There is one ancillary structure associated with the development, which is a ticket booth, which has a height of 2.55m, a depth of 2.38m and a width of 1.74m.

“The Upside-Down House is finished in ‘Ocean Blue’ colour which compliments South Pier and the Sandcastle, with the Spinning House also following the same brand colours.

“The house will have wheelchair friendly pathways, allowing ease of access into the house.

“The Upside-Down House structure stands on a pre-cast concrete foundation that can be dismantled, returning the terrace to normal in as little as two days.”

The applicants are seeking temporary planning permission for the siting of the Upside Down House and Spinning House for a temporary period.

The statement adds: “The Upside-Down and Spinning Houses represent a significant tourist attraction that will enhance the existing offer of Blackpool. The attractions are a year-round operation ensuring that they will attract tourists during every season of the

year.”

A heritage statement adds that the attractions will result in “minimal impact” on the character, setting or significance of the locally listed structure (The South Pier).