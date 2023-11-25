The annual Santa Comes to Bispham parade is gearing up for another festive spectacular – and this year it’s reaching other Fylde coast towns as well.

This colourful parade has been bringing some festive cheer to Bispham since 2020, when there was a brief break from the grim pandemic lockdown.

Since then it has gone from strength to strength and organisers say this year’s event will be the biggest yet.

What is happening and when?

Santa is Coming to Bispham again - and other towns as well.

The main Santa Comes to Bispham parade will take place on Wednesday December 20, when it will set off from outside Norbreck Primary Academy, on Norbreck Road, at 6.30pm.

It will include Santa, the Grinch, Elf Behavin’ Badly and various eye-catching vehicles, including a disco float with DJ Jester from Trilogy club, Doug Smith’s Harry the Christmas Lorry, Pete Marquis’ Rola Cola HGV and the Fox Brothers Peterbilt truck.

The parade will make its way down Norfolk Avenue, Beaufort Avenue and Redbank Road before reaching Bispham village, where crowds will join in a festive sing-a-long.

Coordinaters have successfully applied for a road closure for the big event.

As well as being a fun event, it is also a fundraiser for Trinity Hospice and Brian House and collectors will be out and about during the evening.

A huge raffle is also being held to raise funds for the hospices, boasting some spectacular prizes.

Details can be found on the group’s website (see below).

What else is happening?

The Santa Comes to Bispham team have now exported the successful extravaganza and similar events are now taking place in Fleetwood (December 5), Thornton (December 6), Garstang (December 7), Knott End, Preesall and Hambleton (December 10), Poulton (December 12), Kirkham (December 13), Lytham (December 15) , before culminating in the grand finale at Bispham on December 20.

What they say

Santa Comes to Bispham is organised by Karen and Gavin Frost, Stuart and Joanne Pulver and Shaun Foy, who all live in the Bispham area.

Karen said: “It all started when Stu somehow got hold of a Sana’s sleigh and decided to go up and down Holmfield Road as Santa to cheer everyone up.

"It sort of snowballed after that and we ended up organising a full parade.

"That went down so well – it came after the Covid lockdown and some people were actually crying – they were so happy and relieved to see things back to normal for a bit after the first Covid lockdown, it had been so grim.

"We decided to make it an annual event and use it to raise money for Trinity and Brian House.

"It’s been brilliant– it gives everyone a lift in the run-up to Christmas.”