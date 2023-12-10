Annabel Croft is the tenth celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2023

Last night, the remaining couples took to the Ballroom floor in the hope of impressing judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge, Shirley Ballas and the voting public, in order to go through to the Grand Final of Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

This weekend, Annabel Croft became the tenth contestant to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing as she faced Bobby Brazier in the dreaded dance off.

Both couples performed their favourite routine of the night again. Bobby Brazier and his dance partner Dianne Buswell performed their Quickstep to Mack the Knife by Bobby Darin. Then, Annabel Croft and her dance partner Johannes Radebe performed their Viennese Waltz to Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want by Slow Moving Millie each fighting for their place in next weekend's final.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts: Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Annabel and Johannes.

Craig said: “Well, one dance was flashy, one dance was quiet. I think both couples have equalised completely. I saw improvement in this one couple and based on this dance and nothing in the past but this dance alone, the person which I think had the most exquisite technique is Annabel and Johannes.”

Motsi Mabuse chose to save Bobby and Dianne.

Motsi said: “Well, first of all I have to say this was a really tough one tonight, I think both couples danced really well, and after the dance off I stood there for a few seconds making my decision, there was one dance where there was a slight hesitation at a turn, one slight hesitation was the decision, and I will be saving Bobby and Dianne.”

Anton Du Beke chose to save Bobby and Dianne. Anton said: “Well the semi-final, I mean it’s going to enormously disappointing for somebody, but I also think its celebration of how well you’ve both done and how far you’ve come and how wonderfully you’ve danced through the whole series. It was a very close run thing and literally because of a coming out of a pivoting section wasn’t as clean as they would have liked and I would have liked, I’m going to be saving Bobby and Dianne.”

With two votes to Bobby and Dianne, and one to Annabel and Johannes it meant Head Judge Shirley Ballas had the casting vote, and she decided to save Bobby and Dianne.

Shirley Ballas said: “The semi-final 2023, I thought both couples were absolutely extraordinary, I felt that both couples lifted their performance, I thought there was technical qualities on both sides, improvements galore, but again one tiny mistake coming out of a pivot turn and therefore my decision would be to save Bobby and Dianne.”

Tess asked Annabel if she had any final words, Annabel said: “It’s been the most life changing and extraordinary experience of my life. I have to congratulate Bobby and Dianne and all the contestants that took part in it. But obviously, it’s been an amazing, magical experience for me. Johannes, you have been absolutely extraordinary. You have given me a reason to get out of bed and come and dance with you, distract me and to heal me. I can’t thank you enough for that. You have been so patient, so caring and so loving. You are an unbelievably special human being. I simply adore you. Thank you so much.

When asked if he had any words for her partner, Johannes said: “I would like to say thank you. Thank you for making the decision to come here. Thank you to Strictly Come Dancing for sending her my way. My life is richer with you in it. I hope we dance long after this has ended. You know my heart and I just want to tell you thank you Annabel. Thank you Lily, thank you Amber, thank you Charlie.”

Annabel added, “It’s been the most incredible rollercoaster ride, I have had every single emotion you can imagine. I really want to thank Strictly for letting me take part in this competition. Thank you to the judges, for your amazing comments and guiding us all along. But I also see this as a one-thousand-piece jig saw puzzle and I wish that everyone in the public could see what goes on behind the scenes because it’s quite extraordinary the machinery that makes it work and makes the show what it is. The most wholesome family entertainment magical show with so much glitz and glamour and so much enjoyment for everybody. It has been amazing and I can’t thank everyone enough. Thank you so much Johannes, for the most special time I have had with you.”

The last results show of 2023 features a beautiful group number from our Strictly professionals and an incredible music performance from Take That

performing their new single This Life.