Animals from Madagascar The Musical escaped from Blackpool Winter Gardens to meet youngsters
The crack'a'lackin' musical is in full swing at Blackpool's Winter Gardens - and the characters escaped for a visit to the Houndshill Shopping Centre.
Starring CBBC and Strictly Come Dancing Star, Karim Zeroual as King Julien, Madagascar runs until Saturday 24 Feb, 2024.
Get ready to join Alex, Marty, Melman, Gloria and those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime. Filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore and an upbeat score, you’ll have no choice but to “Move It, Move It!”
To buy tickets or learn more visit the Winter Gardens websitehttps://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/events/madagascar-the-musical/.