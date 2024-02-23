News you can trust since 1873
Animals from Madagascar The Musical escaped from Blackpool Winter Gardens to meet youngsters

The cast of Madagascar took some of their jungle friends to JungleMania in the Houndshill Shopping Centre as the hit musical arrived in Blackpool.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 12:13 GMT
The crack'a'lackin' musical is in full swing at Blackpool's Winter Gardens - and the characters escaped for a visit to the Houndshill Shopping Centre.

Starring CBBC and Strictly Come Dancing Star, Karim Zeroual as King Julien, Madagascar runs until Saturday 24 Feb, 2024.

Madagascar The Musical is in town and the cast have been out and about in BlackpoolMadagascar The Musical is in town and the cast have been out and about in Blackpool
Get ready to join Alex, Marty, Melman, Gloria and those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime. Filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore and an upbeat score, you’ll have no choice but to “Move It, Move It!”

To buy tickets or learn more visit the Winter Gardens websitehttps://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/events/madagascar-the-musical/.

