News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83

Andy Pilley: now football boss and businessman loses civil court case a week after fraud conviction

Buinessman and football boss Andy Pilley – convicted last week of fraudulent trading - has lost a civil court fight with a council involved in investigating allegations of mis-selling.
By Richard Hunt
Published 26th May 2023, 09:21 BST- 1 min read

Pilley, owner of League One Fleetwood Town Football Club and chairman of BES Utilities, had been involved in High Court litigation with Cheshire West and Chester Council.

BES Utilities and a number of other utility firms based in the Fleetwood and Blackpool areas of Lancashire had sued the council.They made a number of complaints – including an allegation of misfeasance and an allegation that search warrants were obtained unlawfully.Council bosses denied all allegations and a High Court judge has ruled in their favour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Andy Pilley: sentencing date set for Fleetwood Town FC chairman guilty of fraud
Andy Pilley has lost a civil court case, a week after being convicted of fraudAndy Pilley has lost a civil court case, a week after being convicted of fraud
Andy Pilley has lost a civil court case, a week after being convicted of fraud
Related topics:High CourtLeague OneFleetwoodBlackpoolLancashire