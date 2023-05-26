Andy Pilley: now football boss and businessman loses civil court case a week after fraud conviction
Buinessman and football boss Andy Pilley – convicted last week of fraudulent trading - has lost a civil court fight with a council involved in investigating allegations of mis-selling.
By Richard Hunt
Published 26th May 2023, 09:21 BST- 1 min read
Pilley, owner of League One Fleetwood Town Football Club and chairman of BES Utilities, had been involved in High Court litigation with Cheshire West and Chester Council.
BES Utilities and a number of other utility firms based in the Fleetwood and Blackpool areas of Lancashire had sued the council.They made a number of complaints – including an allegation of misfeasance and an allegation that search warrants were obtained unlawfully.Council bosses denied all allegations and a High Court judge has ruled in their favour.