Pilley, owner of League One Fleetwood Town Football Club and chairman of BES Utilities, had been involved in High Court litigation with Cheshire West and Chester Council.

BES Utilities and a number of other utility firms based in the Fleetwood and Blackpool areas of Lancashire had sued the council.They made a number of complaints – including an allegation of misfeasance and an allegation that search warrants were obtained unlawfully.Council bosses denied all allegations and a High Court judge has ruled in their favour.