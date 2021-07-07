Anchorsholme Library aims to combat loneliness with new waterfall

The waterfall was installed thanks to a donation of £500 from the Co-op supermarket on North Drive, and donated installation work by Fylde coast firms Jack Cunliffe Blackpool and Ezee Environmental.

Coun Paul Galley chairman of the Friends of East Pines Park, said it was hoped the waterfall would provide library users with a place to make friends, reflect, and ward off potential loneliness during the pandemic.

He said: "We are so grateful to the three organisations, which have helped us to create a space that will allow residents to go and sit and have a coffee while enjoying the waterfall, and make new friends or meet old ones.

Library manager Jane Berry (left) and coun Paul Galley, with Eddie Backhouse, Irene Houghton and Lindsey Backhouse in Anchorsholme Library's garden. Picture: Daniel Martino/JPI Media

"Water can be a very calming force for good, and we are convinced the waterfall will help many people over the years to come - especially after what we have all been through this last 17 months.

"The Co-op, Jack Cunliffe Blackpool and Ezee Environmental have done Anchorsholme and it's residents proud."

The £500 donation came through the Co-op's local community fund, which aims to turn points earned by store customers into donations to give back to good causes.

Stephen Biss, manager of North Drive's Co-op store, added: "We secured the funding for the project on behalf of the Co-op as we are a new build in the local area and wanted to help in any way we could.

Anchorsholme Library's new waterfall feature, which is hoped to give visitors a new place to relax and meet friends. Picture: Daniel Martino/JPI Media

"After speaking to Paul Galley, he said he is looking at a few projects for the area, so I thought it would be something we as a business could support."