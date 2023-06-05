Anchorsholme dog show: Gallery of adorable pooches and their families at the Cleveleys event this weekend
We visited Anchorsholme Park’s fun dog show on Sunday June 04, 2023. Did your dog make it into our gallery?
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST
Visitors to the Cleveley’s event basked in glorious sunshine, and also enjoyed entertainment from Thornton Cleveleys Brass band and the Capricorn Singers.
Emma Ellison, one of the organisers of Friends of Anchorshome Park, said: “Seeing the park so busy and everyone enjoying themselves has been amazing.
Thank you to everyone who came along to enjoy the weekend.”
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 2