News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’

Anchorsholme dog show: Gallery of adorable pooches and their families at the Cleveleys event this weekend

We visited Anchorsholme Park’s fun dog show on Sunday June 04, 2023. Did your dog make it into our gallery?
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST

Visitors to the Cleveley’s event basked in glorious sunshine, and also enjoyed entertainment from Thornton Cleveleys Brass band and the Capricorn Singers.

Emma Ellison, one of the organisers of Friends of Anchorshome Park, said: “Seeing the park so busy and everyone enjoying themselves has been amazing.

Thank you to everyone who came along to enjoy the weekend.”

Undefined: readMore
Fun in the sun

1. wbegnews-dogshow2-nw.jpg

Fun in the sun Photo: Lucinda Herbert

Photo Sales
Where's my treat?

2. wbegnews-dogshow1-nw.jpg

Where's my treat? Photo: Lucinda Herbert

Photo Sales
Off-duty therapy dog enjoys cuddles

3. wbegnews-dogshow12-nw.jpg

Off-duty therapy dog enjoys cuddles Photo: Lucinda Herbert

Photo Sales
Most handsome boy! We definitely agree

4. wbegnews-dogshow8-nw.jpg

Most handsome boy! We definitely agree Photo: Lucinda Herbert

Photo Sales
One of the winning doggies

5. wbegnews-dogshow7-nw.jpg

One of the winning doggies Photo: Lucinda Herbert

Photo Sales
A fun day out for the dogs - even when they weren't in the ring.

6. wbegnews-dogshow4-nw.jpg

A fun day out for the dogs - even when they weren't in the ring. Photo: Lucinda Herbert

Photo Sales
Three doggies

7. wbegnews-dogshow6-nw.jpg

Three doggies Photo: Lucinda Herbert

Photo Sales
A family-friendly event

8. wbegnews-dogshow10-nw.jpg

A family-friendly event Photo: Lucinda Herbert

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:AnchorsholmeCleveleys