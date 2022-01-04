The front cover of 'What's Wrong with Mrs. Earth'

‘What’s Wrong with Mrs. Earth?’ was independently released by Catherine Powell, a Year 2 teacher at the Thornton-Cleveleys school, on December 15th. The story is based around the character of Mrs Earth, who falls ill due to the state of the world, and needs everyone to come together to help make her better. The book is aimed at children aged three to eight years-old and gives plenty of useful tips on how to help the environment.

Catherine was inspired to write her first book after the Cop26 conference last year. After the feedback she received from Mrs. Earth story, Catherine has plans to release even more children's books based on helping children cope with the feeling of loss.

“I got started on October Half Term. I have always wanted to write a children's book, but it was Global Climate Change week in October and with the Cop26 stuff going on as well. And I thought the children don’t really know that much about it. So being inspired by the likes of Julia Donaldson, writing in rhyme, I thought it would be an easy way for kids to understand hard topics.

Catherine Powell

“I want to teach kids more ethical, taboo kinds of topics, on a level that they will understand. So for my next one, I have written it already, and in a couple of months it is coming out. It is about grief, bereavement and loss. Then stuff like bullying, peer pressure, poverty and families that come in different shapes of sizes, homophobia and stuff like that.”