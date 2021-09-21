An afternoon of opera in the open air in Lytham

Soprano Nicola Mills will be performing in the amphitheatre at the Park View 4U playing fields on Sunday, October 3 - and the event will be free to enjoy but collections will be taken for the mental health charity MIND as well Park View 4U.

The event has been arranged to support the London Marathon fund-raising effort for MIND of Nicola Harvey, who co-ordinates the Park View running group.

The event will run from 2pm until 5pm and families are welcome, with the audience encouraged to take along picnics.

Park View 4U park ranger Julie Norman said: "The running group has always given Park View 4U lots of support and we are delighted to work with them to raise awareness and funds for MIND.

"The day promises to be a fantastic family friendly event and we are very grateful for their continued support and everything they offer our local community."

