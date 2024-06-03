Amy Nuttall, Jodie Prenger and other Lancashire celebrities with birthdays in June

Lancashire can boast a whole host of stars from across the fields of sport and entertainment and their birthday’s are the perfect opportunity to celebrate their achievements.

So below we have collected all the Lancashire celebrities who have birthdays coming up this month as we wish them a Happy Birthday in advance!

If you’ve ever wondered how old our local stars are, we’ve also included how old they are going to be:

1 . Lancashire celebrities with June birthdays Three of the celebs celebrating this month. Photo Sales

2 . Mark Lawrenson The former footballer from Preston turned 67 on June 2 Photo Sales

3 . Adam Nagaitis The Chorley actor turns 39 on June 7 Photo Sales

4 . Amy Nuttall The actress from Blackburn will turn 42 on June 7 Photo: Jeff Spicer Photo Sales

5 . Sam Aston The Burnley born Coronation Street star turns 31 on June 7 Photo Sales