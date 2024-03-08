American Bulldog is seized by police after killing a cat weeks after it savagely attacked a Jack Russell
Margaret Blanchard, 78, has been left ‘devastated’ after her only companion was brutally killed by a dog that was known to be aggressive around other animals.
Beloved companion killed by 'roaming' bulldog
The Whitley Avenue resident had spotted two school-aged girls bending down on the pavement, and went out to see what was going on.
“At first I thought they were just stroking the cat, but then I saw him laid on the pavement. The girls were very upset, and it was obvious that my Sammy was dead.”
Recently widowed Margaret went to ask her neighbours if anybody had seen what had happened.
Owner just left the cat for dead
She learned that her 18 year old cat had been attacked by an American Bulldog that lived in a house on the same street.
Although there had been some confusion over the breed, with it been referred to as an XL Bully, it has since been identified as an American Bulldog.
“I went to this house and the owner admitted that it was his dog [that was responsible], and that he had just left the cat on the pavement. He could have been saved.”
Dog had recently attacked a Jack Russell
The dog warden later confirmed, using CCTV evidence, that it was the same dog that had left a Jack Russell with a seven-inch scar after an attack on nearby Bryan Road.
“We’re all on pins on this street. It's devastating. It was my partner's cat who died recently of Parkinson’s Disease. [The cat] was 18 and it was a terrible way for him to go.”
Bulldog seized by police and dog warden
The dog has since been seized by police, after allegedly attacking another dog and injuring the owner.
Mr Roberts, chairman of the Brunswick PACT (Police and Community Together), was at the scene when a police dog handler seized the American bull dog on Thursday (07 March).
Mr Roberts said: “It’s shocking that anyone can be so irresponsible as to let a dog be off the lead and not muzzled when it’s known to be aggressive. It's just devastating that Mrs Blanchard has lost her cat in such horrific circumstances."
Dog is being assessed in kennels
A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: “Our dog wardens have been investigating complaints relating to an American bull dog . We have grounds to believe the dog is a danger to other animals. As a result, we visited the owner along with the police and it was agreed that the dog should be handed over to us. It is now in our kennels while assessments are carried out.”