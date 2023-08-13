News you can trust since 1873
Amazing photos of Blackpool Air Show 2023

Excitement was literally in the air as thousands of spectators enjoyed the amazing sights of Blackpool Air Show when the hugely popular event returned this weekend.
By Richard Hunt
Published 13th Aug 2023, 17:11 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 17:19 BST

Enthralled crowds packed the promenade to watch the aerial spectacle, staged over the two days (Saturday August 12 and Sunday August 13).

Although the weather was a little inclement on both mornings, the sun came out just in time to helm make the event a huge success.

A packed programme saw the famous Red Arrows display team open the afternoon on both days, with a magnificent demonstration of air wizardry.

The featured thrilling displays from a wide range of military and civil aircraft including the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Typhoon, Chinook, Muscle Pitts stunt plane, Strikemaster and the AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers.

There were also displays by the Red Devils parachute team.

The show was drawing to an end this afternoon with the Ravens (beginning at 5pm) followed by the Typhoons to end the show at 5.24pm.

More pictures to follow.

The Red Arrows take to the skies

1. Blackpool Air Show 2023

The Red Arrows take to the skies Photo: BEG

The Red Arrows fly past the famous Tower during Blackpool Air Show

2. Blackpool Air Show 2023

The Red Arrows fly past the famous Tower during Blackpool Air Show Photo: BEG

A Spitfire takes to the air during Blackpool Air Show

3. Blackpool Air Show 2023

A Spitfire takes to the air during Blackpool Air Show Photo: BEG

Red Arrows in the skies

4. Blackpool Air Show 2023

Red Arrows in the skies Photo: BEG

Crowds turn out for Blackpool Air Show

5. Blackpool Air Show 2023

Crowds turn out for Blackpool Air Show Photo: BEG

