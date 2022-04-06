The facility, based on Queens Terrace, officially reopened on Tuesday, April 5.

The museum’s Deep Sea gallery, which tells the story of Fleetwood’s world-famous fishing trawlers, has been extensively refurbished and refreshed with new exhibits.

The collection of ship models was owned by Tony Lofthouse from the Lofthouse family who own Fisherman’s Friend.

When Tony died away in 2018, his wife Doreen donated the collection to the museum.

Last year 12 of the models were displayed but now the whole collection can be seen for the first time.

Museum manager Ben Whittaker said the museum was now able to run the full range of activities for the first time since the pandemic began.

He said: “It’s great to be open and to be able to get back to normal and do all the tings we usually manage to do.

"We have the full range of talks and walks back up and running and some great new displays.

"Our Deep Sea Galleries now include art works and objects we have never displayed before, telling the story of Fleetwood’s fishing heritage.

"The Lofthouse models are now out and these include items of national importance.

"Many of the models depict trawlers that had links to Fleetwood and are remembered still by retired trawlermen, including some of our own volunteers.”

He added: "We have also added some wonderful artifacts to the collection from the former Fleetwood heritage trawler Jacinta, which have also not been seen before.

"The museum is ready to help people find out about the amazing heritage of Fleetwood, with some incredible stories and objects.”

An unusual feature about the museum, which also includes a welcoming a café, is that every single council tax payer in Fleetwood contributes to it.

Thanks to an arrangement with Fleetwood Town Council , a small extra precept on residents' council tax bills is enough to deliver £66,000 a year, without which the facility would struggle to stay open.