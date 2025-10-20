Amanda Holden tops off week in Blackpool with more fab pics & praise of the town

Britain’s Got Talent star Amanda Holden has took to social media to praise Blackpool after her week spent in the seaside town.

TV star Amanda Holden was in Blackpool last week for the Britain’s Got Talent auditions which were in town between Monday, October 13 and Friday October 17.

Amanda, as well as fellow judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and KSI, plus hosts Ant and Dec, spent the week watching hundreds of performers take to the stage at the Winter Gardens.

On Instagram yesterday, Amanda shared various photos of her looking ever so sophisticated as she posed next to the Mirror Ball on Blackpool promenade.

In the caption, the star wrote: “Auditions complete in Blackpool for BGT Series 19! It’s gonna be a corker 💪🏽”

Amanda Holden poses with the Mirror Ball in Blackpool | Instagram

In her post, the mum of one also took the opporunity to share positive news about other work she has been doing.

In particular, the caption made it clear why the globe shaped Mirror Ball provided the perfect backdrop for her post.

Amanda wrote: “Feeling on top of the world as so many of you are tuning in for The Inner Circle. @BBC@terntv because of you -we broke the previous two weeks rating records! I’m so happy you seem to be enjoying it all! I had so much fun making it with an extraordinary crew of great people in beautiful Scotland Enjoy your Sunday.”

The Inner Circle is a new BBC gameshow which is fronted by Amanda and first aired on October 6.

Amanda has been very vocal about her love for Blackpool in the past.

Speaking about the Blackpool auditions last year, Amanda, who has been a judge on the show since its inception in 2007, said: “They were super warm and brilliantly up for it, and very loud, and we felt like, really the show felt sort of appreciated, I think, and wanted up there.

“And I think that’s our core audience. That’s the heartland of a talent show and of ITV, and you just go, ‘God, this is just brilliant.’

“And I honestly think we won’t go back to London after that.

“I think we’ll be in Blackpool the whole time.

“I feel bad for Blackpool because it’s faded glory, isn’t it? Up there.

“But in its day, when I was married to Les (Dennis), he’d be doing shows at the end of the pier or whatever… or the people that I’ve met, I have been around for a long time in this industry, all honed their acts in the working men’s clubs in the north with really hard audiences to please.

“And if you can make it there you can literally make it anywhere.

“Forget New York, if you can do it in the north you’ve cracked it because when they like you, they really like you, and it felt like an honour to be in a town where they’ve broken so many amazing, wonderful acts over the years.”

“I’m just going to predict it. That’s it for London,

“Blackpool, I think, is the future for our auditions, and we all loved it.”