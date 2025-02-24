Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden was surprised live-on air this morning with an announcement from one of Blackpool’s most iconic establishments.

TV star Amanda Holden was lost for words live on air today after it was revealed she is to be immortalised in wax at the world-famous Madame Tussauds Blackpool situated on Blackpool Prom.

The Heart Breakfast host and Britain’s Got Talent judge was presenting her Heart Breakfast Show this morning when she was taken off guard by the news.

Listeners heard Jill Jenkins, Guest Experience Manager from the world-famous attraction dial in to surprise 54-year-old Amanda, leaving her momentarily speechless

After being told the news, Amanda said: . “It was such a wonderful surprise to find out I’m getting a wax figure in Madame Tussauds Blackpool and one I am so glad I could share with our Heart Breakfast listeners. I can’t wait to see what the final figure looks like! My husband won’t believe it!”

Amanda Holden was surprised live on-air (see right image) with the announcement she will be the newest wax figure at Madame Tussauds Blackpool. | Getty/Heart

Jill then said: “Amanda is such a radio and TV icon and a fan favourite. She has such a warm and bubbly personality that people really feel as if they know her.

“It will be a privilege to capture all that and immortalise her at Madame Tussauds Blackpool.

“We can’t wait for the creative team to begin the collaboration with her to make sure her figure is truly lifelike.”

Amanda is no stranger to Blackpool Tower already, having previously climbed to the very top of it at 518 feet, all in aid of Heart’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

Madame Tussauds Blackpool features more than 60 famous faces, allowing visitors to get up close with their heroes whether movie and tv icons, singing sensations, Royalty, sporting stars and lots more.

Amanda’s waxwork will join Ant & Dec, Simon Cowell and her best friend Alan Carr at Madame Tussauds Blackpool.

It takes a team of 25 artists to work on one wax figure, spending a total of 800 hours collectively to produce the finished article.

This includes: 350 hours to sculpt the figure, 187 hours to insert a head of hair and 30 hours to make a set of teeth.

Fans will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with Amanda’s wax figure when it takes up residence at Madame Tussauds Blackpool later this year.

News of Amanda’s immortalisation in Blackpool comes just days after she said the Lancashire seaside town will be the future of Britain’s Got Talent’s auditions.

The ITV show returned to our screens this month and speaking about the auditions in Blackpool, Amanda said: “They were super warm and brilliantly up for it, and very loud, and we felt like, really the show felt sort of appreciated, I think, and wanted up there.

“And I think that’s our core audience. That’s the heartland of a talent show and of ITV, and you just go, ‘God, this is just brilliant.’

“And I honestly think we won’t go back to London after that.

“I think we’ll be in Blackpool the whole time.

“I feel bad for Blackpool because it’s faded glory, isn’t it? Up there.

“But in its day, when I was married to Les (Dennis), he’d be doing shows at the end of the pier or whatever… or the people that I’ve met, I have been around for a long time in this industry, all honed their acts in the working men’s clubs in the north with really hard audiences to please.

“And if you can make it there you can literally make it anywhere.

“Forget New York, if you can do it in the north you’ve cracked it because when they like you, they really like you, and it felt like an honour to be in a town where they’ve broken so many amazing, wonderful acts over the years.”

“I’m just going to predict it. That’s it for London,” she added.

“Blackpool, I think, is the future for our auditions, and we all loved it.”