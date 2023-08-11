News you can trust since 1873
Allegria Restaurant in Lytham St Annes handed new food hygiene rating

A Fylde restaurant has been handed a new food hygiene rating.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 11th Aug 2023, 14:03 BST

Allegria Restaurant, an Italian restaurant at 27 St Annes Road West in Lytham St Annes was given a four-out-of-five rating after an assessment on July 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Fylde's 166 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 147 (89%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Allegria was classed as ‘Good’ for management of food safety and cleanliness/condition of facilities/building, and ‘Generally satisfactory’ for its hygienic food handling.

