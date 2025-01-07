Across Blackpool and Fylde, 8 planning applications were validated over the past two weeks, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include the conversion of a shop into a home, changes to an already approved development and various house extensions among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System or the Fylde Planning System.

Latest Blackpool & Fylde planning applications Blackpool & Fylde planning applications validated between December 23 and January 5

Former Kilnhouse Service Station, Kilnhouse Lane, Lytham St Annes FY8 3DE Application validated on Dec 23 for application to discharge conditions 4 (contaminated land investigation) and 5 (construction method statement) of planning permission 21/0576

60 Ribby Road, Kirkham PR4 2BA Application validated on Dec 23 for extension and alteration of the dwelling: 1) two storey front and first floor side extension, 2) single storey rear extension.

25 Beach Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 2NR Application validated on Dec 24 for erection of single storey detached summer house to rear

40 Tewkesbury Drive, Lytham St Annes FY8 4LN Application validated on Jan 2 for certificate of lawful development for proposed erection of single storey rear extension to be finished in render and connected to extension to rear of adjoining property, and for applying render to side gable of dwelling

52 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes FY8 5EW Application validated on Jan 2 for change of use of first & second floor only from retail space and associated storage to form 1 no. residential dwelling