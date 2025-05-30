All the biggest celebrities coming to Lancashire in June inc Billy Ocean & Tim Minchin

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 30th May 2025, 15:56 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 16:03 BST

This article contains affiliate links.

Looking for some star-studded entertainment this June? Well here are all the biggest celebrities coming to Lancashire over the next month...

From top comedians like Tim Minchin and Jack Dee to singers like Billie Ocean and even eight Strictly Come Dancing stars, numerous celebrites from all walks of life are heading to Lancashire this March for live performances.

There is bound to be something for everyone no matter where you are in the county, with performances taking place in Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and East Lancashire.

Below we have listed 19 stars coming to Lancashire next month including where and when you can see them.

You can also see the full list of shows on in Lancashire in June here.

Take a look at all of the biggest celebrities coming to Lancashire in June

1. Stars coming to Lancashire

Take a look at all of the biggest celebrities coming to Lancashire in June | Various

The Britain's Got Talent winner performs in Darwen Comedy Club at Darwen Library Theatre on June 7.

2. Lost Voice Guy

The Britain's Got Talent winner performs in Darwen Comedy Club at Darwen Library Theatre on June 7. | ITV

The comedian performs in Darwen Comedy Club at Darwen Library Theatre on June 7.

3. Dan Nightingale

The comedian performs in Darwen Comedy Club at Darwen Library Theatre on June 7. | Neil Cross

The comedian is bringing his new show 'Dodger' to the Darwen Library Theatre on June 13

4. Larry Dean

The comedian is bringing his new show 'Dodger' to the Darwen Library Theatre on June 13 | Show poster

The comedian brings his new show to Blackburn Empire Theatre on June 14

5. Roy Chubby Brown

The comedian brings his new show to Blackburn Empire Theatre on June 14 | Getty Images

The comedian brings his new show 'Raul Brittania' to Chorley Theatre on June 6

6. Raul Kohli

The comedian brings his new show 'Raul Brittania' to Chorley Theatre on June 6 | Show poster

