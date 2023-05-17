News you can trust since 1873
All Greene King pubs in Blackpool rated from best to worst according to Google reviews

Now the weather is starting to warm up, it’s the perfect time to enjoy a good old pint in the sun.

By Richard Hunt
Published 17th May 2023, 17:04 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 17:39 BST

In Blackpool and the Fylde coast, popular chain Greene King runs a total of nine ‘local’ pubs across the communities, not only in Blackpool but St Annes and Poulton.

We have looked at each venue to find the one you love and rave about the most online.

Greene King was founded in Bury St. Edmunds, in Suffolk, in 1799 by 19-year-old Benjamin Greene. The chain now runs more than 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels in towns, villages and city-centre high streets across England, Wales and Scotland.

The Gazette has rounded up all Greene King Pubs on the coast, favoured by drinkers, and ranked them from best to worst according to Google reviews.

Which of these 9 pubs are your favourites?

All Greene King pubs in Blackpool and the Fylde coast rated from best to worst according to Google reviews

1. All Greene King pubs in Blackpool and the Fylde coast from best to worst on Google reviews

All Greene King pubs in Blackpool and the Fylde coast rated from best to worst according to Google reviews

The Shovels, on Common Edge Road,came top with a 4.3 out of 5 star rating from 1,574 reviews

2. The Shovels

The Shovels, on Common Edge Road,came top with a 4.3 out of 5 star rating from 1,574 reviews

The Golden Eagle, on Warren Drive, Anchorsholme, came out second with a 4.3 rating from 1,298 reviews

3. The Golden Eagle

The Golden Eagle, on Warren Drive, Anchorsholme, came out second with a 4.3 rating from 1,298 reviews

The Victoria, on Church Road, St Annes, was third with a 4.3 rating from 510 reviews

4.The Victoria

The Victoria, on Church Road, St Annes, was third with a 4.3 rating from 510 reviews

