Every two years, a national GP Patient Survey is produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England which looks at how patients view their experience with their GP.

The biennial survey looks at a variety of factors including how easy it is to contact a GP, how easy it is to get an appoinement and an overall judgment on whether they conside the service ‘good’.

Below we have collated all the GPs across the Fylde and Wyre - including the major towns of Lytham St Annes, Poulton-le-Fylde, Cleveleys and Fleetwood- and ranked them from the highest rated to lowest.

Fylde & Wyre GPs ranked by you All 16 GP surgeries across Fylde and Wyre ranked

Beechwood Surgery (FY5 5HH) 90% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

The Mount View Practice (FY7 6HP) 87% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

The Village Practice (FY5 2TZ) 87% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

Cleveleys Group Practice (FY5 3LF) 85% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good