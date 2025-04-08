All 16 GP surgeries across Lytham, Poulton, Cleveleys & Fleetwood ranked by patient surveys

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Apr 2025, 11:01 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 11:01 BST

Take a look at where patients ranked Fylde and Wyre’s 13 GP surgeries in the latest GP Patient Survey.

Every two years, a national GP Patient Survey is produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England which looks at how patients view their experience with their GP.

The biennial survey looks at a variety of factors including how easy it is to contact a GP, how easy it is to get an appoinement and an overall judgment on whether they conside the service ‘good’.

Below we have collated all the GPs across the Fylde and Wyre - including the major towns of Lytham St Annes, Poulton-le-Fylde, Cleveleys and Fleetwood- and ranked them from the highest rated to lowest.

1. Fylde & Wyre GPs ranked by you

90% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

2. Beechwood Surgery (FY5 5HH)

90% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps

87% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

3. The Mount View Practice (FY7 6HP)

87% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps

87% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

4. The Village Practice (FY5 2TZ)

87% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps

85% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

5. Cleveleys Group Practice (FY5 3LF)

85% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps

85% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

6. Ansdell Medical Centre (FY8 4GW)

85% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps

