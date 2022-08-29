Alfie Boe at Lytham Proms: These were the glorious scenes at Lytham Hall as Blackpool-born tenor starred
Oh what a glorious evening it was at Lytham Hall as hundreds of music fans packed the picturesque grounds to enjoy a dazzling bill of musical entertainment topped by Blackpool-born tenor Alfie Boe.
By Tony Durkin
Monday, 29th August 2022, 10:40 am
Updated
Monday, 29th August 2022, 11:08 am
Alfie, who grew up in Fleetwood and always enjoys returning to perform on the Fylde coast, was supported by fellow tenor John Owen-Jones, vocal group Monroe and Fylde teenager Edward Rhodes.
Union flags, hats and costumes were to the fore as the audience proclaimed their patriotism among the picnics and partying on an ideal evening in a wonderful setting.
