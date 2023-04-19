Lodge Lane, linking Little Singleton with Singleton near Poulton-le-Fylde, will close for eight weeks, from next month.

The new bypass is being constructed south of Little Singleton and a bridge is being built to carry the existing B5260 Lodge Lane over the new dual carriageway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next phase of the work now requires a full closure of Lodge Lane from Tuesday May 2.

A new bridge is being built to carry Lodge Lane (running south to north in this image) over the new A585 dual carriageway bypass

The work – between 7.30am and 6pm each day - includes installing a new drainage system, streetlights, crash barriers and diverting utility services.

The road will need to be closed around the clock for safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once this work is completed drivers heading along Lodge Lane will be able to use the new bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad