Alert to motorists over Lodge Lane closure for A585 bypass project at Singleton near Poulton-le-Fylde

Drivers are being advised of an eight-week road closure as part of the ongoing work on National Highways’ Windy Harbour to Skippool A585 bypass project.

By Richard Hunt
Published 19th Apr 2023, 18:42 BST- 1 min read

Lodge Lane, linking Little Singleton with Singleton near Poulton-le-Fylde, will close for eight weeks, from next month.

The new bypass is being constructed south of Little Singleton and a bridge is being built to carry the existing B5260 Lodge Lane over the new dual carriageway.

The next phase of the work now requires a full closure of Lodge Lane from Tuesday May 2.

A new bridge is being built to carry Lodge Lane (running south to north in this image) over the new A585 dual carriageway bypassA new bridge is being built to carry Lodge Lane (running south to north in this image) over the new A585 dual carriageway bypass
The work – between 7.30am and 6pm each day - includes installing a new drainage system, streetlights, crash barriers and diverting utility services.

The road will need to be closed around the clock for safety.

Once this work is completed drivers heading along Lodge Lane will be able to use the new bridge.

The work is being undertaken to combat congestion on the A585.