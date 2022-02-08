Alert over cold callers using aggressive tactics in Fleetwood

The alert, from Lancashire County Council trading standards, follows reports of evening callers who claim to be approved by the council, going door-to-door selling various goods and services, including broadband.

Doorstep sales are not illegal, but anyone selling goods or services in this way should have a 'pedlar's licence' from the police force where they are based. Local councils do not license or approve doorstep sales.

Trading standards is advising people to do their own research rather than dealing with doorstep callers.

There have been reports of cold callers using aggressive tactics in Fleetwood

County Councillor Peter Buckley, cabinet member for community services, said: "Cold calling salespeople and traders are a problem in Lancashire, resulting in more than 900 complaints from Lancashire residents in the last 12 months.

"Our advice is never to deal with doorstep callers. It's much safer to do your own research about broadband and any similar services being sold.

"A polite but firm 'no' should be enough for callers to leave, but if they don't once you have made your position clear, this should be reported to us.

"Please watch out for vulnerable neighbours, and refer any complaints regarding false claims or aggressive practices made by salespeople to Lancashire Trading Standards Service, via our Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline."

Residents should take down full written contact details from all callers.

People dealing with any salespeople or traders, should double-check identification and references are genuine.

Trading standards recommends ensuring any price quoted is fair by obtaining estimates from other traders. People should ensure details of the work and the price to be charged is written down in a quotation before any work is agreed.

You can call our Citizen's Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133.