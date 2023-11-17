Aldi celebrities Kevin the Carrot and Cuthbert the Caterpillar decided to take time out of their busy Christmas schedules to pay Lancashire a visit.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The in demand duo surprised Aldi shoppers in Lancashire earlier this month as part of their efforts to help raise money for the supermarket’s dedicated charity, Teenage Cancer Trust.

Despite Cuthbert being in a current ‘dispute’ with Channel 4s Great British Bake Off for making a caterpillar cake on the show, ever the professional, he still retained a smile for his many fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Area Managers, Kerry Sharples and Lois Watts dressed up as the famous duo and visited several Aldi stores in the region, giving customers the chance to take photos while collecting donations for charity. Shoppers in Lancashire helped them raise a total of £860. The money will go towards providing specialised nursing care and support for young people aged 13-24 with cancer.

Aldi celebrities Kevin the Carrot and Cuthbert the Caterpillar decided to take time out of their busy Christmas schedules to pay Lancashire a visit to help raise funds for the supermarket’s dedicated charity, Teenage Cancer Trust

Kerry said: “Heading out into the community dressed up as Kevin and Cuthbert was a great laugh and helped put a smile on our customer’s faces. Knowing that we were also able to do our part in supporting Teenage Cancer Trust in the process was brilliant.”

Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, added: “Without the help of our colleagues and the generosity of our customers, we wouldn’t be able to raise the vital funds we do for Teenage Cancer Trust.

“The charity does such a critical job of caring for young people affected by cancer and we are incredibly thankful and proud of all our colleagues that come together to support this amazing cause.”

The Beatles dressed in disguise?

Advertisement Hide Ad

This month, stores in the area are competing against each other to see who can raise the most money, from fancy dress to bake sales and raffles to sponsored bike rides there will be plenty of fun at Aldi stores to get involved in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Britain’s fourth largest supermarket has already raised over £9 million for Teenage Cancer Trust since the partnership began in 2017.