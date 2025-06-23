Alcohol licence bid for Morrisons Daily outlet in Blackpool's South Shore
The applicants have lodged proposals with Blackpool Council’s licensing panel for a new premises licence for Morrisons Daily at 168 –170 Lytham Road.
Proposals have been lodged under the name, Garrison Lifestyle Ltd, which runs the store under the Morrisons banner.
A report has been prepared for the meeting of the panel on Thursday, June 26.
It states that the store has not had such a licence before and was now applying for a licence to sell alcohol off the premises from Monday to Sunday between the hours of 6am to 11pm with opening hours also from 6am to 11pm on those days.
The report says: “The location of the main concentration Lf off-licensed premises suffers from high levels of alcohol related crime and alcohol related hospital admissions.
"Applications for new licences, or variation of hours within this area will be refused unless the applicant can demonstrate that their application will not lead to an increase in the impact of off-licensed premises in this area.
“Applications for new licences or variations to existing licences within a cumulative impact area, which are likely to add to the existing cumulative impact, will normally be refused if a relevant representation is received. To persuade the Council to depart from its
policy an applicant must demonstrate that their application will not add to the existing cumulative impact in the area.”
