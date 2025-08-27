The Addams Family films were some of my favourites growing up so I was buzzing to hear that the iconic characters would be on stage in Lancashire this summer.

The Addams Family musical has arrived in Blackpool at last. | Various

I already wanted to go before the cast was announced so when it was, I was even more keen to get my hands on some tickets.

Alexandra Burke and Clive Joseph were also icons from my childhood- needless to explain I am of The X Factor and Tracy Beaker generation- plus I was impressed by the booking of Birds of a Feather legend Lesley Joseph.

Watching the show, it was immediately clear that the casting was perfect: each actor encapsulated their respective roles just as expected but brought fresh energy to them too - I particularly loved Clive Joseph’s adorable Fester and Lauren Jones's fearless Wednesday.

The new characters too were worthy additions, they were given enough depth and musical numbers to feel as integral to the story as their historic counterparts- plus their lack of Addams-ness obviously provided plenty of comedic friction.

Lauren Jones (Wednesday) and Jacob Fowler (Wednesday's boyrfriend Lucas) enjoyed a day at the Pleasure Beach before their dazzling performance at the Opera House last night! | submit

Lauren Jones then just had the most incredible voice. Months before the show came to Blackpool’s Winter Gardens, I shared a video of the actress performing her first solo number ‘Pulled’ and thought it would sound nowhere near as good live but trust me it does!

But to be fair singling out Lauren Jones isn’t quite fair, all the actors had great voices and they masterfully delivered their solos and ensemble numbers so that I was constantly swept away with the emotion of it all.

This included the ensemble - whose singing and dancing were simply top tier - and this leads me on to the absolutely fantastic costumes in the show!

The main family were dressed well in their iconic outfits but the creative team were really let loose on the Addam’s family ancestors- my favourite being an Elizabethan dress and a full glittery matador costume.

The set too was excellent: a full Addams Family mansion was up the whole time making the Opera House audience really feel like they’re in the middle of a spooky Central Park.

If you are well acquainted with the Addams Family universe you won’t be disappointed, the musical is a more than welcome addition to their roster of media and I was grateful that it finally got around to getting over to Lancashire after 15 years!

But if you don’t know a thing about the Addams Family I would still recommend you purchase a ticket, the show was of the highest quality, I could not fault a thing.

It was very sentimental but not sickly so- it was ironic and witty throughout too and I left feeling elated.

The musical did make me want to watch the 90s Addams Family films again but then I know I’ll be disappointed when it will feel so lifeless compared to the stage version!

The Addams Family is on at the Blackpool Winter Garden’s Opera House between Tuesday, August 26 and Saturday, August 30.

Tickets are still available online and at the box office, plus you can find out all about the show in this article here.