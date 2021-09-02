Afghan amputee Rick Clement completes tough 97 mile charity canoe challenge

Rick Clement (front) and Mark Harding during their canoe fundraising challenge

Rick, 41, of Cartmell Avenue, Fleetwood, joined -ex-army pal Mark Harding, of Wigton in Cumbria, on the gruelling rowing challenge to raise money and awareness for ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, the British Army’s national charity.

They have so far raised £3,760, beating their £3,500 target, and with additional pledges they look set to exceed £4,000.

The two men both served with 1st Battalion, the The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment and within a day of Rick being injured by an IED bomb blast in 2010 and losing both legs, Mark was shot in the neck, leaving him with life-changing injuries.

The pair spent four days canoeing around the Cheshire Ring Canal before finally reaching their destination, Preston Brook Marina, having spent weeks rigorously training.

Rick said: "It was probably the most difficult thing I have done, post injury - it was tougher than I expected.

"With each day that passed, the muscles got more sore and we had to negotiate the locks, which was tricky at times.

"Thankfully, we had support from the Duke of Lancaster Regiment's team who really helped us.

"Both of us wanted to do our bit for ABF - they helped us when we were at our lowest, so helping them means a lot of Mark and myself."

Rick, a Manchester United fan, said the best moment was rowing past the Old Trafford Stadium.

He said: "I've never seen it from the canal before and probably never will again, it was a surreal moment which I'll never forget."

Both men felt "total relief" to reach the marina and celebrated with a can of Fosters lager each, with friends and family there to greet them.

Rick was glad to see a special pal - his English bulldog Max.

Rick, a former Blackpool resident who is a prolific fundraiser for various armed forces charities, gained strength from a rowing machine for the challenge.

Earlier this year, Rick took up a new role as the Positive Pathways Project Coordinator (Veterans Health and Wellbeing) with Fleetwood Town Community Trust.