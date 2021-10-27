AFC Fylde Community Foundation to run new sport sessions to help young people - and referrals can be made by schools, police, community centres and relatives

AFC Fylde Community Foundation provides sessions for 11 to 17-year-olds

Foundation staff will be delivering initiatives including continued professional development for teaching staff; physical education lessons; lunch-time provision; after-school clubs; mental

health workshops; sports days; and bike-ability training in local primary schools throughout the new academic year.

The Foundation is working with 11 to 17-years-olds living within the local community that are at risk of getting involved in criminal activity; are already involved in criminal activity; or are

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

showing signs of anti-social behaviour.

The Foundation works with these young people on a bespoke mentoring programme, offering one-to-one support and positive change sessions, using the power of sport to engage with

them.

Through referrals from local schools, police, community centres and concerned parents and relatives, the young people will also have the opportunity of taking part in workshops focusing

on tackling problem areas such as knife crime, alcoholism, drug abuse and violence.

Foundation Divert Youth Lead Scott Harries said: “It’s a fantastic project offering young people the chance to work with us and eliminate any challenging behaviour they may be exposed to

within the community. The aim is to get them involved as soon as possible, preventing them from getting into trouble further down the line.”