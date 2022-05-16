Diva and Beau are needed a new home in Blackpool

The bonded pair need to be rehomed together with rabbit savvy adopters.

Diva, the black one, is five-years-old and the other is Beau who is four. They have been in the care of Blackpool RSPCA since April 2021 and for Diva its the second time she has needed a new home.

In 2019 she found the perfect home but sadly the new owner had a change in circumstances and couldn’t care for her anymore.

It was there that she successfully bonded with Beau so he has also come into the centre for rehoming

Diva very much lives up to her name and has an independent and sassy nature which just adds to her character. Beau, however, is much calmer and is the less dominant one in the relationship.

They are both food orientated and enjoy treat time which is a good way to build up a bond with them.

Diva and Beau are both neutered, microchipped and fully vaccinated against Myxomatosis and RHD strains one and two.

RSPCA Blackpool and North Lancashire Branch is located in Stalmine on Old Toms Lane in Lancashire.