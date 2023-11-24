The Active Lancashire Awards took place last week, celebrating clubs, schools and individuals across the county who work to improve health and connect communities.

The 21st edition of the event, organized by the charity Active Lancashire and held at Blackburn’s Ewood Park on November 17, attracted over 300 attendees from across the county.

Formerly known as the Lancashire Sports Awards, the event acknowledges the hard work and dedication of nominees towards local health, inclusion, community cohesion, and sporting achievements.

With over 100 nominees competing across nine categories, judges decided to award seven other nominees with Highly Commended runner-up trophies due to the high caliber of participants: you can see the 16 winners and Highly Commended below.

Winner of perhaps the most coveted prize of the night, were Preston Pirates BMX who won Club of the Year.

Jon Powell, a club volunteer and Head of Enterprise and Innovation Services at Lancaster University, said: “I was absolutely delighted for Preston Pirates BMX Club to win Club of the Year at the glitzy Active Lancashire awards last week. It’s a testament to all the amazing committee members, volunteers, and, of course, the riders who come together to make Preston Pirates such an inclusive and fun community.

“We need to create opportunities for people to connect and engage with sport, and Preston Pirates are leading the way with their evening and weekend sessions for riders of all ages and abilities. And that increased pipeline of talent is leading to success on and off the track. It is fantastic to get this recognition for the club from our community. I couldn’t be prouder to be part of the Preston Pirates crew.”

The full list of winners

Club of the Year, sponsored by Designidge: Preston Pirates BMX Club (Winner)

Morecambe Community Runners (Highly Commended)

Coach of the Year, presented by Rachel Brown-Finnis: Bob and Dianne Russell, Fylde (Winner)

Sharon Bolton, Preston (Highly Commended)

Contribution to Active Communities, sponsored by Better: Canalside Activity Centre, Blackburn (Winner)

Health and Wellbeing Award, sponsored by Business Health Matters: Let's Live Life, Ribble Valley (Winner)

1st Call Accrington (Highly Commended)

Graham Sims and Team Kickabout CIC, Preston (Highly Commended)

Primary School of the Year, sponsored by Interfloor: Great Harwood St John’s Primary School, Hyndburn (Winner)

Secondary School of the Year, Presented by Jess Swinfield (Outdoor Play and Learning scheme): Park Community Academy, Blackpool (Winner)

Volunteer of the Year, sponsored by Red Rose Recovery: Fred Stewart, Hyndburn (Winner)

Stephen Perry, Lancaster (Highly Commended)

Young Achiever of the Year, sponsored by the Cardboard Box Company: Erin Devine, Wyre (Winner)

Oliwia Kaczmarek, Burnley (Highly Commended)

Jimmy Armfield Lifetime Achievement Award, Sponsored by the University of Central Lancashire: Sami Smithson, Hyndburn (Winner)

Stuart Nicolson, Burnley (Special Recognition)

