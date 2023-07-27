ABG Lab says non-surgical treatment is proven to work for buccal fat removal

Ekaterina says: “I had always dreamed of having a contoured and elegant facial structure. Now, my face looks so much more refined. My cheekbones really stand out, my neck is slimmer, and I love my jawline.”

Buccal fat surgery is where the fat pad in the area between your cheekbones and jaw is cut out, as a vanity to highlight the cheekbones and bone structure of the face. People who feel their face is round and their cheeks are fuller may go down this route, but there are downsides of weeks of time to heal, months to see final results and swelling/bruising.

Whilst the results are permanent, it's also something to consider long-term as our collagen depletes and skin begins to sag as we age. There's also possible risk of asymmetry, sensation change, injury to facial nerves and infection at the site.

Photo of Ekaterina before and after Mesosculpt C71

So, are there other ways to achieve a more chiselled face without surgery?

Needing no surgery and minimal downtime, cutting-edge bio-tech company, ABG Lab, have introduced a lipo-modifying treatment to define and contour facial features. ABG Lab MESOSCULPT C71® is the first facial remodelling mesotherapy technology to shrink unwanted fat, to sculpt a youthful facial contour. Shape and tone your chin to remove double-chin, sharpen jawline, reduce fuller face shape, define cheekbones and tighten nasolabial folds.

ABG Lab Vice President, Lou Rinaldi, says, "MesoSculpt C71, launched in 2014, has been proven effective for buccal fat removal, which helps to remodel facial contours. It sharpens cheekbones and the jawline, restores the "facial triangle of beauty" (which includes high cheekbones, full cheek volume, and a well-defined jawline with the chin as the apex), eliminates nasolabial folds, and reduces a double chin.

MesoSculpt C71 contains the active Lipoblock XP2 complex, which works in three ways to remodel facial contours and remove buccal fat. First, MesoSculpt C71 stimulates targeted lipolysis (commonly referred to as "fat burning") to reduce buccal fat. Second, MesoSculpt C71 inhibits adipogenesis, which is the gene expression responsible for the maturation of preadipocytes into new fat cells. Third, MesoSculpt C71 prevents fat accumulation (lipogenesis) from both fat and carbohydrate-rich diets.

In addition, the product also contains Hexapeptide-17, a peptide that activates lymphatic drainage to stimulate microcirculation and remove the remnants of fat breakdown. Hexapeptide-17 also reduces inflammation, thus helping prevent the recurrence of unwanted buccal fat."

Dr Aamer Khan, Harley Street Co-Founder & Celebrity Doctor, says, “ABG Lab has launched an innovative and ground-breaking concept to the injectable arena. MESOSCULPT C71 is an innovative injectable facial cosmetic, containing 3 components. It modifies targeted fat cells to switch from localized fat-storing to fat-dissolving (lipolysis) without causing cellular trauma, improves the microcirculation and lymphatic drainage and reduces inflammation and stimulates re-modelling and sculpting, revitalisation lifting, and tightening of the skin to produce a more youthful facial contour.