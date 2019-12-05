Abandoned flat-bed truck in Blackpool car park angers residents

A tipper truck has been abandoned in a Blackpool car park for nearly a year despite residents asking for it to be removed.

The ‘flat-bed’ Citroën Relay truck has allegedly remained in the car park on Hawes Side Lane, at the junction with Troughton Crescent in Marton, since January and can even be seen on Google Streetview in April of this year.

The abandoned Citroen has been in the car park since January according to residents

Paul Williams lives on Hawes Side Lane and is angry at the council’s ‘lack of action’ and says it is a health and safety hazard. .

He said: “It has been parked up in the car park since January without any registration plates.

“The engine has also been stripped out and it’s clearly been abandoned by whoever left it there.

“Children have even started playing about on it and getting inside the cab. There are some gas bottles and what looks like asbestos inside it as well so it clearly isn’t safe.

Parts of the engine and front end of the truck have been stripped

“I have contacted the council three times about it now.

“They said they had sent someone out to look at it but because it has not registration plates to identify it, they can’t move it.

“It’s a ridiculous excuse and the van needs shifting before someone gets hurt.”

Blackpool Council have said the vehicle is on unadopted land so they can’t just remove it.

The truck can be seen on Google Streetview

A spokesman said: “A local resident has raised a concern about this vehicle. Unfortunately, we have been unable to take immediate action as the vehicle is on unadopted land which is not owned by the council.

“However, given local concern we are undertaking an investigation and trying to identify the owner and may look to see if we can take action using Anti-Social Behaviour powers.”