An abandoned dog that has been stuck in kennels for over three years is in desperate need of a loving home.

Rescue dog Bear who is currently in kennels at Sakimas Sanctuary, Preesall, Lancashire, is in danger of being transported back to Romania if an owner cannot be found.

In a last ditch attempt to find himself a home, a heartbreaking post from the ‘dog’, asking for a family for Christmas read: “Evening! I’m Bear and I’ve been with Sakimas Sanctuary for aaaages now! I’d really like a couple things for Christmas! I’m a good boy so maybe you can help me?

“I’d really like some new slow feeder bowls, the team says I eat so fast it hurts my tummy and these really help me to eat slower and enjoy my food! I make yummy munching sounds which makes them all laugh!”

He added: “Also more than anything… I would love a home!”

He is described as a ‘cheeky bouncy dog’ who is always happy and loves walks who would ideally suit a home without children.

He also has a spinal condition which he takes medication for but it doesn’t stop him acting like ‘Tigger’ from Winnie the Pooh.