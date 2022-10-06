A585 road layout changes ahead for £150 million Windy Harbour to Skippool work
Drivers in Lancashire are being advised of changes to the road layout along the A585 as part of National Highways' £150 million Windy Harbour to Skippool bypass project.
As works progress on the scheme National Highways has made changes to the road layout on Mains Lane, including opening Mains Lane to two lanes of traffic at the junction of Skippool roundabout.
The work is being carried out to help ease congestion on one of the busiest roads in the area.
What are the changes?
Most Popular
-
1
Body sadly found in search for missing Blackpool man Bruce Ford who disappeared six days ago
-
2
Blackpool FC supporters charged after disorder during EFL Championship match against Blackburn Rovers
-
3
Charlotte Dawson shares emotional birthday moment as son says ‘grandad’ by statue of dad Les Dawson in St Annes
National Highways will be switching traffic onto a new section of road next to Old Mains Lane in order to safely remove the existing Skippool bridge.
In addition, sheet piling next to the garage on Mains Lane will take place.
When is it happening?
The traffic switch will take place overnight during the week beginning Monday October 10 under temporary traffic signals and the new layout will be signposted on the approach from both directions.
To complete work on the outer verges at Skippool roundabout, nightwork will be needed at Skippool Road (southbound only) on Wednesday October 12 for three nights from 8.30pm to 5.30am under temporary traffic signals.
This is set to begin on the week beginning Monday October 24 and will take around five weeks to complete.
The existing Skippool bridge will be removed during this period.
What they say
Tristram Bardrick, National Highways’ project manager, said: “The removal of the existing Skippool bridge is an important part of this project and these changes to the road layout will help ensure it can take place safely.
“The bridge will be removed during the sheet piling process. We appreciate the sheet piling can be noisy and this is why we will be carrying out this part of the works during the daytime only.”
What is sheet piling?
Sheet piling helps build stable foundations for construction work to take place.
This involves driving large amounts of steel deep into the ground.
It is widely used in the construction industry and will not cause any damage to properties, although it does create noise.
More information on the project and an opportunity to provide feedback on the ongoing roadworks is available from the project webpage at: https://nationalhighways.co.uk/our-roads/north-west/a585-windy-harbour-to-skippool/