As works progress on the scheme National Highways has made changes to the road layout on Mains Lane, including opening Mains Lane to two lanes of traffic at the junction of Skippool roundabout.

The work is being carried out to help ease congestion on one of the busiest roads in the area.

What are the changes?

The latest changes on the A585 near Skippool have been announced as work continues

National Highways will be switching traffic onto a new section of road next to Old Mains Lane in order to safely remove the existing Skippool bridge.

In addition, sheet piling next to the garage on Mains Lane will take place.

When is it happening?

The traffic switch will take place overnight during the week beginning Monday October 10 under temporary traffic signals and the new layout will be signposted on the approach from both directions.

To complete work on the outer verges at Skippool roundabout, nightwork will be needed at Skippool Road (southbound only) on Wednesday October 12 for three nights from 8.30pm to 5.30am under temporary traffic signals.

This is set to begin on the week beginning Monday October 24 and will take around five weeks to complete.

The existing Skippool bridge will be removed during this period.

What they say

Tristram Bardrick, National Highways’ project manager, said: “The removal of the existing Skippool bridge is an important part of this project and these changes to the road layout will help ensure it can take place safely.

“The bridge will be removed during the sheet piling process. We appreciate the sheet piling can be noisy and this is why we will be carrying out this part of the works during the daytime only.”

What is sheet piling?

Sheet piling helps build stable foundations for construction work to take place.

This involves driving large amounts of steel deep into the ground.

It is widely used in the construction industry and will not cause any damage to properties, although it does create noise.