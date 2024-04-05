A Wonka-licious role in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory musical coming to Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The musical will be at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre from August 29 to September 1 and 12-year-old Oliver, a pupils at Millfield Science and Performing Arts College in Thornton will rotate the role with Archie Hull, also 12 and from Cleveleys, and Izaac Latham, 11, from Coppull, near Chorley, after all came through open auditions held by production company Ensemble Theatre.

Blackpool-based Ensemble recently scored massive hits with Grease at the Opera House and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the Grand and are delighted to have secured the rights to the Broadway musical version of Roald Dahl’s much-loved story.Artistic director Andy Vitolo said, “Ever since we began Ensemble Theatre, we have been determined to showcase our local talent, provide amazing opportunities and opportunities to dazzle in major productions. Many cast members are now at the UK’s leading drama schools and working successfully in the industry and how good is that for our town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Performing within Ensemble is totally free and all about breaking down barriers including financial ones. We hold open auditions all year and this is how we found the amazing young actors who will be playing the role of a lifetime - Charlie Bucket.

12-year-old Oliver Dempsey will be playing Charlie Bucket in Ensemble Theatre's production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

“We are having a stunning brand new set constructed right now with a glass elevator, they’ll be an amazing orchestra and the show features new songs by the hit writing team from Hairspray and the beautiful songs from the original movie Candy Man, I Got a Golden Ticket and of course Pure Imagination.”

Oliver said: “I’m absolutely thrilled.”The musical is based on the iconic book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl, which has been the subject of no fewer than three major Hollywood movies starring Gene Wilder, Johnny Depp and most recently in Wonka, Timothée Chalamet.