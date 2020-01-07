A takeaway in Cleveleys has been allowed to stay open later - after being sent two warning letters from the council

A takeaway in Cleveleys has been given a new licence that will allow it to open later.

Italian Pizza Hot, in Crescent East, will be allowed to serve customers until midnight, an hour later than before, Wyre Council papers revealed.

It comes after licence holder Nzar Sultan Naaman was handed two warnings for allegedly staying open past 11pm last year, a report by the authority’s corporate director for the environment Mark Billington said.

The council sent its first warning after getting a phone call on Monday, October 14 from a resident complaining about noise “arising from the activities at Italian Pizza Hot after 11pm”, Mr Billington said.

A second neighbour contacted the council on Tuesday, October 22, to say “noise disturbance was continuing to arise from the premises, which was still trading after 11pm,” he added.

“A final written warning was issued and hand-delivered to the premises that afternoon.”

Six days later, Mr Naaman applied for a new licence, saying he wanted to stay open and serve food and drink until midnight from Sunday to Thursday, and until 1am on Saturday and Sunday mornings, Mr Billington said.

He later agreed to alter his bid and applied only to open until midnight any day of the week, which was agreed by councillors, who attached several conditions to the new licence.

They include installing and maintaining CCTV – and a TV showing the live footage to customers.

No under-16s are be allowed in after 11pm, no drinks can be sold in glass bottles, and noise must "not exceed background level at the nearest residential premises".

The takeaway must clear the nearby streets free of rubbish, including dropped food and wrappers and cigarette butts, after closing each day, and all customer deliveries must be sent from the front door to avoid disturbing neighbours at the back.

The planning committee "noted the objection from a local resident relating to noise, but were satisfied "the new licence and its conditions would "address those concerns", the council added.

Police did not object, and the council's environmental health officer withdrew their objection after Mr Naaman agreed not to bid to open until 1am.

But the council warned that any future problems could see the licence reviewed.