Here is a look the dates to make a note of, with pictures of when such events were previously held. Now that the pandemic restrictions which put paid to most events being held for the last two years, it certainly promises to be a dazzling 2022 to remember in Fylde’s biggest town.
1. Brass In The Grass June 19, July 3, August 7, September 4
Blackpool Brass Band is playing monthly free Sunday concerts this summer in the idyllic setting of Ashton Gardens. Next one is June 19 and they all start at 2pm., organised by the Supporters of Ashton Gardens, with a grant from St Annes Town Council.
Photo: s
2. St Annes Music and Arts Festival in Ashton Gardens August 27, 28, 29
The musical theme continues with the St Annes Music and Arts Festival in Ashton Gardens, with headline acts already confirmed including popular local band Ska Face. The music is all free to enjoy and there will be food and drink and fairground rides to add to the fun.
Photo: David Hurst
3. St Annes Kite Festival September 2 to 4
St Annes Kite and Music Festival returned last year after a break for the pandemic and will be even bigger this year, with displays of a host of colourful kites on the Friday evening from 6pm as well as on the Saturday (11am-5pm) and Sunday (11am-4pm). It's all free to enjoy and takes place either side of the Pier.
Photo: Daniel Martino
4. Sounds In The Square, every Tuesday lunchtime until September27
Emma Louise Jackson is among the performers at the weekly Sounds In The Square concerts in St Annes Square, organised by St Annes Town Council. They're free and take place between noon and 2pm in the amphitheatre towards the railway station end of The Square.
Photo: Martin Bostock