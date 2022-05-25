3. St Annes Kite Festival September 2 to 4

St Annes Kite and Music Festival returned last year after a break for the pandemic and will be even bigger this year, with displays of a host of colourful kites on the Friday evening from 6pm as well as on the Saturday (11am-5pm) and Sunday (11am-4pm). It's all free to enjoy and takes place either side of the Pier.

Photo: Daniel Martino