A new 'micropub' is set to open up in Layton - here's where

A new 'micropub' is set to open in Layton.

The drinking hole will be based in an empty pet shop in Layton Road, with the council recently giving applicant Paul Gabbitas the nod for planning permission.

It will open from 11am until midnight from Monday to Saturday, documents have revealed, and from 11am until 11pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

An enclosed rear yard, which will be used as an "outdoor/smoking area", will close at 10pm.

Three jobs - one full-time and two part-time - are set to be created at the new pub, which will open on a high street that has had a number of new businesses open and thrive in recent years.

The micropub will be based in the former Vickee's Pet Supplies, which was also previously a fruit and vegetable shop.

Mr Gabbitas, 53, of Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, is a director at Cask Micropub, which was incorporated late last year.