A meaningful date for the marriage of Joshua Whitaker and Emma Bowes

May the first will be forever a special day for Joshua Whitaker and Emma Bowes.

Not only did the Blackpool couple first meet on that day in 2012, they because engaged on the day in 2015 and finally they tied the knot on May 1 this year.

They married at Mains Hall surrounded by their family and friends, the culmination of exciting planning since the day Joshua popped the question.

They were at Esthwaite Water in the Lake District, a special place for the couple.

They decided to take a selfie and as Emma was switching the camera mode on her phone and brought them both into focus for the selfie, Joshua, 25, was stood over her left shoulder with her engagement ring.

Emma, a nursery supervisor, said: “I was gobsmacked and forgot to take the picture as I was crying so much! Happy tears, of course - he got down on one knee and I said yes straight away.

The night before the wedding, Emma enjoyed a girlie night relaxing and enjoying pizza whilst Joshua, a funeral director, tucked into a Chinese take away with the boys.

On the day itself, Joshua sent a gift to Emma - a Tiffany necklace with a personalised message inside. The nerves and excitment kicked in and before she knew it, she was making her way over to the hall with her dad.

She said: “I felt like a million dollars and after a few tears I got my first glimpse at the venue, it was beautiful and the sun came out as well.

“Whilst waiting outside I remember talking to my dad about being nervous and he told me I looked beautiful and that he was excited to walk me down the aisle. This was a very special moment between me and my dad and a memory that will stick with me forever.

“The music started ‘From this moment - Shania Twain’ and one by one the girls walked down the aisle and I remember telling myself that I didn’t want to cry.

“My point kicked in and I just focused on Joshua’s head wanting to see his face, I don’t remember seeing anyone else. He turned around last minute and I filled up a little and gave him a big hug and kiss.

“The registrar joked about us having a private minute.

“We then began our vows to each other and as we said these we glanced into each others eyes, I hoped not to get my wording wrong.

“The registrar then announced that we were husband and wife and that we could kiss. We always do three kisses!”

The couple and their guests enjoyed a sumptuous feast and listened to the speeches. They were emotional, yet funny in parts and everyone was asked to have a look at a memory table of photos of family and friends who had passed away.

Afterwards the bride changed her shoes to flip flops, put in a hair piece and attached a train loop to make her train shorter, all ready for the evening party.

Their first dance was to James Arthur’s Certain Things and guests tucked into a hog roast.

Emma, 24, added: “We both just want to thank all of our friends, family and guests for the most perfect day of our lives!

“We had the most special and amazing day and none of it could of been possible without them. Were both so excited for our future and what is to come.”

Joshua added: “The best day ever!”

The couple honeymooned in Lanzarote. Photos: http://www.kenwillanphotography.co.uk

Joshua and Emma Whitaker

