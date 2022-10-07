In the last few years, however, much greater choice of where to go to enjoy a pint or bottle of a favourite tipple, or try a new one or two, has come with a proliferation of new openings in what were previously shop premises of ventures such as micro pubs and, changing the face of a prominent corner of St Annes, The Hop Shoppe bottle shop and bar.

This time last year, a former barbers’ shop and the adjoining former Jazz Emporium bar were undergoing transformation into The Hop Shoppe on the corner of Wood Street and St Andrew’s Road South, with the barbers moving into part of a former chemist’s shop next door.

The Hop Shoppe opened in December and as its licensee Khyra Kershaw and her staff prepare to celebrate its first anniversary, our photographer went inside to see what’s on offer.

The Hop Shoppe prides itself on being eco-friendly and all products in the venue are produced by independent British producers and Khyra said: “We’re looking forward to celebrating our first year.”.

