They are already booked in to tackle such sinew-testing challenges as deadlifting weights, pressing logs and other feats to test their physical strength, agility and mental toughness.

New this year is a Land Rover Defender grip hold, in which competitors must test their strength against the weight of the vehicle as it sets to roll down a ramp.

The event was staged last year but this time it is taking place over two days and has many more entrants.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool's Strongest Man competition is back this year

It is being staged at the Bay Horse Horse pub on Victoria Road East, Thornton, over the weekend of Saturday July 23 and Sunday July 24.

Dec Woodward, a 29 year old gym manager who is coordinating the competition with Dean Finegan, said: “When we held it last year I noticed that a lot of the people who turned up as spectators were interested in actually taking part the next time.

"That’s how it has worked out this year, we’ve had so many come forward we’ve had to hold it over two days to accommodate it.

Shane Sutton (centre, right), the 2021 winner of Blackpool's Strongest Man, is returning this year to defend his title. Photo: Jim Neilson

"They’ve all been training and we’re all set to go.

"We’re all booked up as far as competitors go, but people are welcome to come along to watch and it’s free of charge.”

There are five events in total – the max weight 120kg log press, deadlift ladder, Land Rover Defender grip hold, the yoke walk in to duck walk and Atlas stones

Among this year’s competitors is 2021 winner Shane Sutton, who is returning to defend his title.

The main sponsor of this year’s event is iScreenMan.

Dec has taken part in similar event himself in the past, but says it is difficult to run the show and be a competitor as well.

He added: “A lot of people do this to de-stress.

"It’s probably the only sport where you’re competing against others, but also rooting for them at the same time.