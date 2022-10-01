A brilliant evening: Best of Lancashire Awards sponsored by Booths at Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Burnley

Hosted by entertainer and vocalist Jordan Williamson, and with key sponsorship from Booths, the glittering ceremony recognised Lancashire people really making a difference and celebrated with a proper Lancashire party.

With the help of some of our fantastic sponsors, every guest enjoyed a goodie bag on their chair, and a lovely four-course meal.

Lancashire Post editor Nicola Adam said: "It was an emotional night with proper heroes from our community, it's so lovely to be able to give them the recognition they deserve. Thanks to all of the category sponsors and of course proper Lancashire supermarket Booths in its 175th anniversary year!"

Winners celebrate at the Best of Lancashire awards 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final award of the night - Lancashire Ambassador - was given to BBC Radio Lancashire's John Gilmore, a well known voice of the soundwaves for the past 35 years and a huge advocate for Lancashire.

John said: "Thank You for an amazing evening with some brilliant winners and lovely stories, I am very humbled."

Here are the winners and runners up. Well done to everyone ...

Community Champion Award – Sponsored by Booths

Advertisement Hide Ad

All that glitters: Best of Lancashire awards 2022

Nominated:

Chris Upton

Dot Halliwell

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jan Gomez

A dazzling evening at the Best of Lancashire awards 2022

Marjorie Hayward

WINNER – DOT HALLIWELL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Environmental Sustainability Award

Nominated:

Carl Greenwood, RecycleIT

Dan Barry; Darren Chaisty, North Star Projects

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kepak Group

WINNER – KEPAK GROUP

999 Hero Award – Sponsored by Kepak Group

Nominated:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Curran, NHS

Andrew Powell

WINNER – ANDY CURRAN

Act of Bravery Award – Sponsored by Alderson and Horan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nominated:

Paul Gaffney

Michael Bunning

WINNER – MICHAEL BUNNING

Advertisement Hide Ad

Health Hero Award – Sponsored by To Me To You Support Ltd

Nominated:

Andy Powell

Catherine Hargreaves

Advertisement Hide Ad

Healthier Heroes Trust

WINNER – HEALTHIER HEROES TRUST

Grass Roots Sports Award – Sponsored by Burnley College

Nominated:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley Netball Team

Shrona Pilling

Stanley G Taylor

WINNER – BURNLEY NETBALL CLUB

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young Person of Courage

Nominated:

Jamie Jones

Kai Weighell

Advertisement Hide Ad

WINNER – JAMIE JONES

Armed Forces Hero Award – Sponsored by BAE Systems

Nominated:

Andrew Powell

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona Lamb and Shafiq Sadiq,

Janice Monaghan

WINNER – ANDREW POWELL

Inspirational Young Adult Award

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nominated:

Cain Holmes

Connor Heath

Dilip Gosall

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Firminger

WINNER – CONNOR HEATH

Charity Fundraiser of the Year Award – Sponsored by Marsden Building Society

Nominated:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carolyn Cross

Hotel Sheraton

Jacob Stock

John Thompson

Advertisement Hide Ad

WINNER – CAROLYN CROSS

Green Champion Award

Nominated:

Baines School, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Advertisement Hide Ad

David John Hindle

WINNER – DAVID JOHN HINDLE

Family of the Year Award

Nominated:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona; Lee Sanchez

The Maudsley Family

WINNER – THE MAUDSLEY FAMILY

Lifetime Achievement Award – Sponsored by Porsche Centre Preston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nominated:

Dr Alistair Butterfield

Elaine Smith MBE

WINNER – ELAINE SMITH MBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pride of Lancashire – Sponsored by Booths

Nominated:

Buzztex (Ryan)

Carolyn Cross

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hughie Higginson and Freddie Xavi

Karen Livesey

WINNER – HUGHIE HIGGINSON AND FREDDIE XAVI

Lancashire Ambassador Award

Advertisement Hide Ad