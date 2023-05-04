News you can trust since 1873
9 stunning pictures of Blackpool nurses Catherine Victoria Ives and Victoria Harrison who married at Eaves Hall in Preston

For nurses Catherine Victoria Ives and Victoria Harrison, their magical wedding day was everything they’d wished for.

By Claire Lark
Published 4th May 2023, 12:55 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 12:55 BST

The couple, lovingly known as ‘The Vickys’ by their close friends and family, married at Eaves Hall. They both work at Royal Preston Hospital, Catherine as the theatre department manager and Victoria, the clinical manager for emergency and vascular theatre. Here is their wedding story in pictures...

Catherine Victoria Ives (left) and Victoria Harrison, who are from South Shore, tied the knot in a stunning ceremony at Eaves Hall. They proposed to each other during a break in Scotland. They were both equally surprised as neither knew the other one's intentions. Catherine had pulled out at the stops with rose petals and lanterns to set the romantic scene

1. A Magical Day

Catherine Victoria Ives (left) and Victoria Harrison, who are from South Shore, tied the knot in a stunning ceremony at Eaves Hall. They proposed to each other during a break in Scotland. They were both equally surprised as neither knew the other one's intentions. Catherine had pulled out at the stops with rose petals and lanterns to set the romantic scene Photo: Rachel Ovenden

"The wedding day was perfect. As soon as we were together in the ceremony room, all the nerves went away and we knew we were where we were meant to be."

2. A Magical Day

"The wedding day was perfect. As soon as we were together in the ceremony room, all the nerves went away and we knew we were where we were meant to be." Photo: Rachel Ovenden

"The wonderful staff at Eaves Hall, ensured everything went perfectly smooth"

3. A Magical Day

"The wonderful staff at Eaves Hall, ensured everything went perfectly smooth" Photo: Rachel Ovenden

"All the way through we have been very organised and put so much effort in to the smallest detail"

4. A Magical Day

"All the way through we have been very organised and put so much effort in to the smallest detail" Photo: Rachel Ovenden

Related topics:BlackpoolPreston