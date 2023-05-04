9 stunning pictures of Blackpool nurses Catherine Victoria Ives and Victoria Harrison who married at Eaves Hall in Preston
For nurses Catherine Victoria Ives and Victoria Harrison, their magical wedding day was everything they’d wished for.
By Claire Lark
Published 4th May 2023, 12:55 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 12:55 BST
The couple, lovingly known as ‘The Vickys’ by their close friends and family, married at Eaves Hall. They both work at Royal Preston Hospital, Catherine as the theatre department manager and Victoria, the clinical manager for emergency and vascular theatre. Here is their wedding story in pictures...
