Almost 30 beautiful brides caused a stir when they appeared on Blackpool seafront.

However, they were not taking part in a mass wedding – they were out fundraising for Trinity Hospice and Brian House children’s hospice.

Dressed in immaculate white gowns for the fundraiser, the ‘brides’ took collection buckets with them as they walked along Blackpool seafront and called in at a number of pubs and bars.

And it certainly paid off, as they raised a magnificent £1,698.

Four years ago, a similar charity wedding walk raised more than £1,000 for the hospice, which relies heavily on fundraising events and donations.

The wedding walk, on Saturday August 26 was the idea of Sonje Jones, of Poulton, who works in the bridal industry and organised the previous event in 2019.

She owns the Sonje Jones Design Team bridal shop on Liverpool Road and staff from that shop were joined by those from neighbouring bridal wear outlet Lula Ella Brides, on Church Street, members of the Trinity Hospice team, friends and family, former brides and brides-to-be.

There were even two men taking part – also dressed in lovely white gowns.

Kelly Maughan, manager of the Sonje Jones shop, said: “We had a brilliant day and we’d just like to thank everyone who supported us.”

They also have a crowdfunding page here.

