Residents of Blackpool have been excited to welcome the new children's entertainment centre locared in Houndshill Shopping Centre (opposite Pandora).

Jungle Mania is has a jungle-themed play area for children up to 11 with a variety of features, including slides, ball pits, interactive games, a ninja course, climbing wall, and football pitch.

They also have a separate area for toddlers so adults can sit back and relax and enjoy a coffee and one of their famous cakes from the cafe.

The centre has proven a hit with parents, with one posting on TikTok that it is ‘one of the best’.

General manager Amy Ashcroft said "Jungle Mania has a real sense of community amongst its customers.

"We have just started Toddler Mornings on a Tuesday and it is great to see our customers and the children make new friends as we know having a small child can sometimes feel isolating.

"We have fantastic staff who make everyone feel welcome and their favourite days are when we host parties as there is nothing better than helping celebrate those special birthdays with friends."

Jungle Mania is open from 9.30-5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10.30am-4.30pm on Sundays with no limit on how long you can stay.

Take a look at some of the fabulously quirky pictures.

